Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary

While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.

An emergency alert was issued just after 1:30 p.m., saying two armed and extremely dangerous suspects were in the area of Highway 564 and Range Road 252, north of Strathmore, Alta.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police said the area has been searched and contained and they are confident the suspects are no longer in the area.

“The suspects are still at large and there is no further information regarding them. The investigation continues and updates will be sent as the situation develops,” RCMP said in a news release.

The scene at Range Road 252 and Township Road 260 is being processed and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

RCMP members were initially on the scene around 1 p.m. for a “serious incident,” issuing a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Strathmore is located approximately 51 kilometres east of Calgary.