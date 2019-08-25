The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after one person was injured as a result of a shooting involving the Calgary Police Service early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E., at about 4 a.m. and told residents to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

We are currently responding to an ongoing incident in the 200 block of Shawville Boulevard. Citizens are advised to avoid the area. Shawville Boulevard S.E. is currently closed southbound between 162 Avenue and Shawville Link. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 25, 2019

Officials were told a suspicious person with a bat was in the area, making threatening statements.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s who was armed with a weapon. The situation "escalated" and the suspect was shot by police.

Despite being shot, the suspect continued to refuse the demands of the officers to surrender and police employed "additional force" to take him into custody.

Police had the area closed for several hours until the situation was "safely resolved" at about 7:30 a.m.

A large machete-type knife was also recovered from the scene.

EMS have confirmed to CTV News that one person was taken to Foothills Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Karen Harvey, who lives nearby, says it was a "scary" situation to be in.

"It makes me uncomfortable. It's not a good place to be. People can see what people are facing in the community. This is a home."

ASIRT confirmed it had been called in to conduct an investigation.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate a @CalgaryPolice officer-involved shooting that took place this morning. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) August 25, 2019

No officers were injured during the course of the incident.

The police officer involved in the incident, an 11-year member of the CPS, has been placed on 30-day adminstrative leave.