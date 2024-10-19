ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody

An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m., police received a number of reports of a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in the 5200 block of 130 Avenue S.E.

When officers arrived, they located a man acting erratically who they believed was involved.

After identifying him, police discovered he was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and transported him to Spyhill Services Centre.

A search of the man led to the seizure of a small amount of drugs.

The man was charged with the outstanding warrants, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He was cleared by a medic at Spyhill, which is standard procedure, and put in a holding cell.

At around 4:35 p.m., the man went into medical distress. Officers entered the cell immediately and despite significant lifesaving efforts, the man died around 45 minutes later.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation, which is standard practice with a death in CPS custody.