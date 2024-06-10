Assault charges laid in Lethbridge stabbing that sent man to hospital

Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in front of a business along the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Sunday just before noon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in Lethbridge and later transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS.

He was in critical but stable condition and remains in hospital.

Police determined the man was involved in an altercation with another man behind the business and was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect left the area on foot but was located a short time later along the 2800 block of Parkside Drive South.

Police said the man refused to comply with police and resisted arrest, which resulted in two less-lethal sock rounds being fired. The man was taken into custody and police seized a knife.

The two men were known to each other and the assault was not random, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher David Smith, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was remanded into custody after a hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.