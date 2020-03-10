CALGARY -- ATB Financial officials confirm two northwest Calgary branches have reopened to customers after an employee was confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus last week.

The Sage Hill and Creekside locations were closed Friday after the ATB team member's diagnosis was revealed. At the time, Curtis Strange, president and CEO of ATB Financial, said the closure was done to protect the health and safety of ATB team members and customers.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, ATB Financial confirmed the branches were "thoroughly cleaned over the weekend". The organization continues to communicate with Alberta Health Services as well as the ATB team member, a 50-year-old woman whose identity has not been released.

The ATB employee was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alberta. As of Tuesday morning, there are seven confirmed cases in the province.