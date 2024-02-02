Attempted murder charge laid against Rocky View County senior

Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a 73-year-old woman with attempted murder.

Cochrane RCMP were called to a local residence on Wednesday, where the senior surrendered herself without incident.

Officers were told another individual was taken to hospital after being seriously injured.

Police are not releasing further details about what transpired.

The woman, Rhonda Campbell of Rocky View County, appeared in court in Calgary on Friday and will appear there again on Monday.

She remains in custody.