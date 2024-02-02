CALGARY
Calgary

    • Attempted murder charge laid against Rocky View County senior

    Alberta RCMP. Alberta RCMP.
    Share

    Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a 73-year-old woman with attempted murder.

    Cochrane RCMP were called to a local residence on Wednesday, where the senior surrendered herself without incident.

    Officers were told another individual was taken to hospital after being seriously injured.

    Police are not releasing further details about what transpired.

    The woman, Rhonda Campbell of Rocky View County, appeared in court in Calgary on Friday and will appear there again on Monday.

    She remains in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News