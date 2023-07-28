Attic catches fire of home in southeast Calgary

Investigators are looking into the cause of a structure fire in southeast Calgary Friday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 2219-47 Street S.E. around 9:25 a.m. for reports of an attic fire.

According to a Calgary Fire Department district chief, three kids and a dog were in the house at the time of the fire and were removed by fire crews. They didn't know that the attic was on fire.

The attic was insulated with sawdust, which initially caused problems for firefighters, but they were able to hit the fire with high stream water, enabling them to extinguish it.

CFD is staying on scene to make sure nothing flares up again.

Three holes were cut in the roof, meaning residents will not be able to occupy the home. They are now in the care of the Red Cross.

Investigation continues into the cause of the fire.