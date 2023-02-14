Auburn Bay garage destroyed by fire; crews prevent significant damage to home

A Tuesday morning garage fire in a southeast neighbourhood was fuelled by combustible gas, but firefighters ensured the blaze didn't destroy the home on the property.

South District Chief Martin Keefe of the Calgary Fire Department confirmed 11 crews responded to Auburn Bay Manor S.E. shortly after 6 a.m. when a neighbour spotted a man unsuccessfully trying to douse a fire in a detached garage with an extinguisher.

"When the crews arrived here, it had increased substantially and the garage was fully involved," said Keefe. ""There are a number of combustible gas cylinders in the garage. One of them seemed to have vented and fuelled the fire further.

"Because of the proximity of the garage to the house, it managed to get into the eaves of the house as well."

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and. according to Keefe, "managed to stop it there."

No injuries were reported and the next-door neighbours were permitted to return home after being temporarily displaced as a precautionary measure. The three people who live on the property where the fire started were safe and "off the premises" as of 7:30 a.m. according to Keefe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.