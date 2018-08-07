Two Cochrane men are facing charges in connection to a vehicle theft that resulted in a resident being struck by his own truck as he tried to stop it from being stolen.

On July 28, RCMP in Beiseker were called after a black, Dodge 3500 was stolen from a home in the community.

The vehicle’s owner tried to stop the theft and was hit by the truck as the offenders fled the scene.

Two men and a woman took off in the truck and a red Kia Sportage and the two vehicles were seen leaving Beiseker on a rural road soon after.

A pursuit of the vehicles was called off due to concerns for public safety.

Police say a similar theft happened at the same residence on July 22.

A 2016 Dodge Challenger was stolen from a garage on the property and the thieves also made off with several keys including the keys to the Dodge truck.

Police released images from surveillance footage at the end of the month in an effort to gather tips on the thefts.

Brandon Unrau and Tyler Hodgins, both 23 from Cochrane, are charged with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle Over $5000

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Dangerous Driving

Criminal Flight from Police

Unrau has also been charged with Assault with a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on August 7, 2018.

Hodgins is also in custody on unrelated charges and is expected to appear in court in Calgary on the new charges on August 7, 2018.