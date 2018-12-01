Some Calgarians with a common interest got together on Saturday morning for a good cause to help spread holiday cheer.

Jeepers for Vets held a special show at a Superstore location in southeast Calgary where all the members brought in their beloved vehicles filled from stem to stern with non-perishable food items, all destined for the Veteran’s Association Food Bank.

Organizers behind the food drive say they identified a need for the initiative when they learned the Veteran’s Association was in need of support.

“What better way to do this than with Jeeps; the iconic symbol since the Second World War. Why not get the entire community here in Calgary to get together, collect some food and just give back,” says Cappy, spokesperson for Jeepers for Vets.

He says that the Jeep community in Calgary is very large and is always ready to help out one another in a time of need.

“I feel great. I think everybody here does feel awesome with this. Some of us here have worn a uniform before, like I have and some others. It’s just a way to say thanks.”

Last year, Jeepers for Vets filled 15 crates with donations and hopes to surpass that total this year.