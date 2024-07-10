CALGARY
Calgary

    • Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death

    An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.

    According to police, officers attended a home in the 4600 block of 73 Street N.W., shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

    They found an injured woman who died at the scene despite efforts to save her.

    A man was taken into custody.

    Neighbours report two children were also in the home at the time.

    Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

    With files from Kevin Green

