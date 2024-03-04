CALGARY
Calgary

    • Avalanche Canada reissues advisory after fatal slide

    The site of an avalanche on Sale Mountain near Revelstoke on March 3, 2024. (Source: Avalanche Canada) The site of an avalanche on Sale Mountain near Revelstoke on March 3, 2024. (Source: Avalanche Canada)
    Share

    A snow biker from Alberta who was riding on Sale Mountain near Revelstoke, B.C., was killed in an avalanche on Sunday, officials say.

    Avalanche Canada says the slide was among a number of natural, accidental and remote-triggered avalanches over the weekend.

    The agency says the biker was part of a group when he was caught in a size 2 avalanche.

    RCMP confirmed he was a 58-year-old man from Alberta.

    "The other snow bikers located the subject and dug him out quickly. A separate group riding in the area came to help," a report on the avalanche read.

    While the group was working to resuscitate the injured biker, another avalanche occurred, burying the snowmobiles of the second group.

    The man was taken to hospital in Revelstoke by helicopter.

    Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to RCMP.

    Officials said both avalanches occurred because of adverse conditions.

    Lake Louise skier buried

    In another weekend incident, a skier near Lake Louise was fully buried in an avalanche near Lipalian Mountain.

    Avalanche Canada says two skiers were heading down the slope outside the Lake Louise Ski Area's boundary when one skier triggered the avalanche.

    "(They) then rode the avalanche for approximately 150 metres," officials said.

    The second skier, who was in a safe location, watched until the skier disappeared in the snow, then switched on their transceiver to help locate them.

    Avalanche Canada says the skier was buried 40 centimetres under the snow and suffered only minor injuries, including the loss of two teeth.

    (Supplied/Avalanche Canada)

    High avalanche risk

    The agency says a special public avalanche warning has been renewed for most of B.C. and Alberta's forecasted regions until at least March 7.

    The advisory is in place due to new snow sitting on a weak layer or several weaker layers of snow.

    "The structure of the weak layers takes different forms across our forecast regions, but is highly problematic and reactive in all. Remote triggering of avalanches on this layer will be possible. Recreationists should not underestimate the instability of these weak layers or their potential to produce large avalanches," the agency wrote.

    It suggests all backcountry users need to make "conservative terrain choices," such as sticking to lower-angle slopes, avoiding overhead hazards and "choosing smaller objectives."

    Officials also say everyone must check the avalanche forecast before they go out and travel with a full complement of rescue gear – transceiver, probe and shovel – and know how to use them in case of emergency.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

    It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News