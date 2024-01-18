Average Calgary rent jumps by more than 18% year-over-year: report

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary has increased dramatically in the past year, new data suggests.

The report, by Zumper.com, indicates that the price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city has grown by 18.7 per cent in the past year.

The organization says the average cost for a one-bedroom unit is now $1,840 per month.

Two-bedroom apartments have also gone up, Zumper says. Its data shows that price is now $2,120 per month, or an increase of 11.3 per cent.

There was a decline in the national average for one and two-bedroom apartments and Calgary's were significantly lower than the top five markets in Canada:

Vancouver – $2,700 for a one-bedroom, $3,890 for a two-bedroom; Toronto – $2,500 for a one-bedroom, $3,230 for a two-bedroom; Burnaby – $2,490 for a one-bedroom, $3,200 for a two-bedroom; Victoria – $2,020 for a one-bedroom, $2,730 for a two-bedroom; and Halifax – $2,000 for a one-bedroom, $2,580 for a two-bedroom.

Zumper's Canadian Rent Report uses data from active rental listings across Canada and then median asking rents are calculated for the 23 most-populated metro areas in the country.