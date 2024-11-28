Avonlea Homes team members go on shopping spree for Lethbridge Family Services' Angel Tree Campaign

The Christmas spirit was on full display Thursday morning inside Toys "R" Us thanks to the team from Avonlea Homes, who spent their morning buying toys and gifts for Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree Campaign.

This is the fifth year they’re done the campaign.

The team and its partners raised more than $30,000 with staff spending about $20,000 of that during their Thursday morning shopping spree.

Those behind the big shop said it’s more important this year than ever before.

“We do it because the job is not done,” said Ron Tyslau, Avonlea Homes’ customer experience manager.

“Like I said at our kickoff, we have 47 vendors that have kicked in and that’s phenomenal. It’s just getting so much traction in the sense that it’s really hitting home and the hearts are opening up and when you’ve got this type of momentum and support, you just keep going because it’s important to do.”

Staff with Angel Tree said science kits, books and hoodies are currently the most requested items.