Baby gorilla born at Calgary zoo
There's been another addition at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo as the gorilla troop welcomed a little one on Wednesday.
Officials say 15-year-old Yewande gave birth in the afternoon and all the staff are "cautiously optimistic" as mom, her new baby and the rest of the troop are adjusting.
The gender of the new baby hasn't been confirmed, but officials say Yewande is "settling into a motherhood role."
"Yewande and the baby are doing well and we've closed the building to give the troop some privacy as they get acquainted with their newest family member," said Kim Walker, animal care manager at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, in a statement.
Staff say gorillas are a social species and develop strong family bonds, so Yewande, the new baby and the father Jasiri will be kept together with the rest of the troop.
The African Rainforest building will remain closed until staff determine it is safe for human visitors.
"The Animal Care, Health & Welfare team will be closely monitoring and supporting them – from a distance – every moment along the way," Walker said.
"We couldn't be more thrilled about the successful birth of this infant!"
The new baby is the 11th gorilla to be born at the facility.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | MPs discuss calling foreign interference rapporteur Johnston to testify
Opposition MPs have teamed up to force a meeting of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) on Thursday, to discuss calling special rapporteur David Johnston to testify about his recommendation against a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
'Closest thing to family heirloom': Blue Jays fan shocked at 813 per cent increase to pair of season tickets
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street; police don't suspect terror attack
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located, setting off a rapid, intense security response at one of London's most-fortified sites.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put
When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Vancouver
-
B.C. animal welfare groups sound alarm over lack of pet foster homes, food bank supplies
Two animal welfare organizations in B.C. are sounding the alarm over a lack of resources available to care for people’s pets.
-
B.C. Premier embarks on trade mission in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam
British Columbia Premier David Eby is heading to Asia on a trade mission that makes stops in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.
-
Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro impounded after drivers caught street racing in Surrey, each fined $736: RCMP
Two drivers are each facing a $736 ticket after RCMP say the pair was caught street racing in Surrey.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
N.S. pilots surgery travel assistance program for low-income patients
Nova Scotia is launching a pilot program that will offer travel support for low-income residents who have to travel within the province for surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.
-
B.C. Premier embarks on trade mission in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam
British Columbia Premier David Eby is heading to Asia on a trade mission that makes stops in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Toronto-area police announce details of 2022 street racing campaign
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) gathered Thursday morning to announce the 2022 results of Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere), a campaign designed to eliminate street racing and other unsafe driving practices across the GTA.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
Quebec will require economic immigrants to speak French before arriving: Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault says the province will require that the vast majority of economic immigrants to Quebec speak French before they arrive. Sixty-five per cent of immigrants to Quebec come through the economic immigration stream, which is controlled by the province.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES | Ottawa gas prices to hit highest levels since November
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will jump 3 cents a litre on Friday to 166.9 cents a litre.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a 'Rex block' is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
Kitchener
-
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Region of Waterloo approves 16 additional speed cameras for school zones
In some locations, the number of drivers slowing down to or below the speed limit has increased by 63 per cent since the cameras were installed, the region said.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Regina
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
Crash on Highway 1 near Swift Current, Sask. leads to lane closure
A lane on Highway 1 at Webb is closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.
-
Second person charged with murder in Regina trailer court homicide
A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer, in a Regina trailer court this past weekend.