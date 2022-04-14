Baby porcupine born at the Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Calgary Zoo are celebrating the birth of a baby African crested porcupine.
The porcupette was born overnight on April 11 to parents Caleefa and Bristle, both if whom are nine years old.
While the zoo describes Caleefa as an "experienced porcupine mom," the porcupette is the first offspring for dad Bristle.
Officials say the new arrival is doing well.
"Our Animal Care, Health and Welfare team will continue to monitor the new family closely over the next several days but have already seen Bristle watching over the young one while Caleefa goes to look for food, and vice-versa, so the pair are doing all the right things so far," said a statement on the zoo's website.
The zoo says though the family is choosing to spend most of its time in a back-of-house area, they do have access to their main habitat inside the African Savannah building.
"Be sure to stop by to see if you can spot our newest arrival on your next zoo visit."
