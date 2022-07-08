Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

CALGARY -

The 2022 Calgary Stampede has officially arrived with the annual Stampede Parade celebration making its way through the downtown core.

The parade is underway and CTV News Calgary is broadcasting the festivities on television and online. The livestream is available here.

Kevin Costner, star of countless films as well as the critically-acclaimed television series Yellowstone, is this year's Stampede Parade marshal.

More than 90 entries, including marching bands, floats and groups on horseback, are travelling the horseshoe-shaped route westbound along Ninth Avenue, north three blocks on 10th Street and then eastbound on Sixth Avenue. More than 200 horses and 4,000 people are participating in the parade.

Details regarding the parade route, road closures, parking lot closures and Calgary Transit detours are available here.

Retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will select the best-of-the-best from amongst the participants in his role as the Stampede Parade's celebrity judge.

The Calgary Stampede is offering free admission to Stampede Park on parade day from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.