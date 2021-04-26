CALGARY -- Already postponed by a year due to COVID-19, the Badlands Passion Play has again been rescheduled to next summer.

The 27th annual performance is now set for July 1-17, 2022.

"As you may know, a production of this magnitude requires a significant rehearsal and preparation period before it is put on the stage. Unfortunately, with current restrictions, this is not possible," read an online post.

"Once again, we are disappointed but we look toward next summer with hope and excitement. We can't wait to welcome our guests, volunteer actors, and professional crew back to Canada's largest outdoor stage in 2022."

Preparations for the show, which tells the story of Jesus Christ, typically begin in May or June. Up to 200 actors, theatre professionals and volunteers descend on Drumheller's Badlands Amphitheatre to prepare for the two-week outdoor production.

Tickets purchased for the 2021 season will be honoured for the 2022 season.

Tickets can also be donated to the Canadian Badlands Passion Play Society in return for an official tax receipt.