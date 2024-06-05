Balcony fire forces evacuation of Royal Oak condo building
A condo building in the community of Royal Oak had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the fourth floor.
Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, says crews were called to the building on Royal Oak Plaza at 7:50 a.m.
"The good news is that external balcony sprinklers really did a good job at containing this fire and limiting the spread," she said.
"Unfortunately, the fire was strong enough and big enough that it did go into the soffit, so right now we are fighting an attic fire."
Henke says there was a large response from the fire department because the blaze was at a multi-family residential building.
"Due to the size of the building, the amount of people that live here, it really warrants a large response.
"We know that fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, it grows very quickly, so we would rather have a large response and then we can return crews to their station if they're not needed."
Henke says the fire caused damage to the suite where it originated and the balcony. She said there's also the potential of smoke and water damage.
Henke says there were also "significant" carbon monoxide levels in the building.
She says it appears the fire started on the balcony.
A fire broke out on the balcony of a Royal Oak multi-family residential building on Wednesday, June 6, 2024. No injuries were reported.
Henke is asking for anyone with or videos of the fire, especially before crews arrived on scene, to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.
