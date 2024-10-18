Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0

CALGARY
    The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.

    Thursday night the Bandits defeated the Coquitlam Express 3-2 in the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack, B.C.

    The Bandits record improved to 9-0, after sweeping both ends of their BCHL Showcase games by topping Kelowna 1-0 Wednesday.

    The Bandits and four other Alberta-based squads -- Okotoks, Blackfalds, Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove -- switched leagues midway through the 2023-24 season, moving from the A.J.H.L. to the BCHL

    Thursday, the Bandits dominated play but Coquitlam got the only two goals, from Sam Frandina and Sam Colwell.

    In the second period, the Bandits got on the board with a power play goal from Parker Lalonde, who scored his league-leading 11th goal of the season.

    In the third, the Bandits continued to pressure the Express until Matej Teply scored the equalizer late in regulation.

    Coquitlam actually dominated play in overtime, but weren’t able to score. It took five shootout rounds to decide it, when A.J. Lacroix scored the go-ahead goal and Brooks held on for the win.

    Next up for the undefeated Bandits is a Friday night clash with the Rivermen in Langley, B.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MST.

