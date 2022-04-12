Banff's historic Rutherford Cottage to receive new lease on life

Rutherford Cottage, the summer home of Alexander Rutherford, Alberta’s first premier, is set to receive a million-dollar facelift.

The residence at 525 Buffalo Street, built in 1908, is presently uninhabitable, with water having damaged the roof and ceiling. In some places the foundation needs shoring up.

The back of Rutherford Cottage faces Buffalo Street.

The state of the cottage has not deterred Peter Poole, president of Bowstrings Banff — the foundation dedicated to preserving Banff's history.

"This little building needs a lot of love and care. It's remarkable though. The flooring, the interior moldings, the window frames, the doorframes are all intact," said Poole who estimates the restoration will cost in the area of $1 million.

"We've got most of the cash on hand. We're still fundraising for chunks and we can get started with a contractor this summer, if we get the permits. The town, so far, thinks it's a great project and so we're really pleased about that."

Bowstrings Banff has hired Shugarman Architecture and Design to oversee the restoration.

"The building itself was constructed in 1908 so it's got completely different building techniques and what a contemporary building would have," explained Joel Piecowye, Shugarman associate. "And you have to look at ways for preserving the building, while bringing it up to a modern standpoint in design and finishes as well as livability."

Piecowye says restoration of a heritage building like Rutherford Cottage does not necessarily mean returning it to its original 1908 condition.

"There's a remedial part which is based off of protecting the building. So, trying to figure out what is important for the building's protection for example, character-defining elements of the building. Which parts of the historic building are worth protecting and precious to the essence of the building, and what parts are things that can be changed and altered?" said Piecowye

The restoration will also require bringing many aspects of the building up to modern building and safety codes. Piecowye cites electric, plumbing, insulation and foundation as some of the many upgrades that will be required.

“All this might sound like it's a lot, but it's very attainable," said Piecowye. "Even though it does need a lot of work. It shows how well some of these buildings were built, because this building has been left in a state of repair for decades, and it's still position where it can be salvaged and protected."

Piecowye says there are several architectural features requiring preservation, including the pyramid roof, the location and the building's front entrance that opens not to the street but toward the nearby bow river.

For Poole, it is the history of the building that sets it apart from other structures.

Rutherford was keenly interested in education, and was instrumental in founding the University of Alberta, later becoming chancellor of the school.

Visiting scholars from around North America would spend summers as guests at Rutherford's cottage, and Poole believes those meetings furthered Rutherford's commitment to education and laid the groundwork for the eventual foundation of the Banff Centre.

"So Rutherford, inspired by other academics who are coming to Banff in the summer, had big ideas, had an idea for a great university," said Poole. "And we think by protecting Rutherford's Cottage, we can create a base for big ideas."

"Imagine that people could come along the river's edge as they did in the past, and they could come up here, and people visiting the Rutherford Cottage might be able to take a tea on the beautiful veranda here," Peter Poole, Bowstrings Banff president.

Bowstrings hopes to commence restoration work this summer and Poole hopes to welcome visitors into the fully renovated Rutherford Cottage in the summer of 2023.

