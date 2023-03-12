Banner raised to honour the original Hitman

It was a great day for The Hitman, but not so hot for the Hitmen.

Saturday afternoon at the Saddledome, the Calgary Hitmen celebrated Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, raising a banner in his honour that says 'Forever a Hitman.'

Unfortunately, there was also a game to play and the Red Deer Rebels did all the hitting, smoking the Hitmen 9-0.

The Rebels ramped it up on the power play Saturday afternoon, scoring on five of six opportunities, including four on major penalties taken by the Hitmen.

Jhett Larson had a hat trick while Kai Uchacz, Craig Armstrong, Mats Lindgren, Jayden Grubbe, Carson Birnie and Hunter Mayo had singles for the Rebels.

Red Deer outshot Calgary 57-25.

The loss meant a split of the weekend series for the Hitmen, who are battling for a playoff spot as the WHL season winds down.

Hart was honoured in a pre-game ceremony, as he became the fourth inductee in the team's 'Forever a Hitman' program.

The team wore specially-designed Hitman jerseys for the occasion.

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be. #ForeverAHitmen pic.twitter.com/WJftcyyeyE — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 12, 2023

After the game, fans were treated to an on-ice wrestling show presented by Dungeon Wrestling.

Next up for the Hitmen: Wednesday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Saddledome.