CALGARY -- A local community-first network aimed at encouraging Calgarians to shop local is going the extra mile to ensure holiday spending supports small businesses.

Be Local YYC will give individuals $79 —the price of an Amazon Prime membership— if they cancel their Amazon Prime account and send an email confirming the cancelled account.

The $79 gift card can be spent on Be Local YYC's website, and does not expire.

Until Dec. 24, 2020, individuals can email info@belocal.org with a confirmation screenshot of the cancelled account with the subject line 'I support local'. The gift card will be emailed back within 72 hours.

Local businesses have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, while stock in Amazon shot to an all-time high, prompting many local businesses to band together to create an alternative to the fast growing online retail site.

Limited quantities of the reimbursement are available. Additional terms and details are available on Be Local YYC's website, as well as a step by step instructional video.