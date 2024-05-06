CALGARY
Calgary

    • Eau Claire Market movie theatre closes down

    The Cineplex Odeon in Eau Claire Market screened its last movies on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Cineplex Odeon in Eau Claire Market screened its last movies on Sunday, May 5, 2024.
    Share

    Movie fans gathered at the Eau Claire Market Cineplex for its final showings this weekend.

    The theatre, which opened in 1993, was closed to make way for construction on the Eau Claire Market LRT station.

    A special celebration is also expected to be held later this month.

    Calgarians will have an opportunity on May 11 to meet at the business to reminisce, celebrate and honour its legacy.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News