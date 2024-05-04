Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 48 Street East just outside of Okotoks.

Few details are known at this time, but RCMP say access to Aldersyde along Highway 2A is affected and drivers should look for an alternate route.

RCMP are expected to be on scene for several hours and will advise when the highway has reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available …