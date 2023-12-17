CALGARY
Calgary

Bear Grease returns to Grand for holiday shows

Bear Grease returns to Calgary for a trio of performances Dec. 21-23 at the Grand Theatre (Photo: Courtesy Making Treaty 7) Bear Grease returns to Calgary for a trio of performances Dec. 21-23 at the Grand Theatre (Photo: Courtesy Making Treaty 7)

Grease might not be the word around Calgary these days, but Making Treaty 7 is making sure Bear Grease certainly is.

The popular Treaty 6 hip hop duo Lightning Cloud are returning to the city with an Indigenous take on the beloved musical Grease and giving it a holiday twist.

There will be performances Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Bear Grease was a sold-out hit at the 2022 Edmonton Fringe Fest and enjoyed a 2022 run at Festival Hall in Calgary.

Bear Grease at the Grand, Dec.21-23 (Photo: Making Treaty 7)

This time around, Bear Grease blends a 1950s sound with holiday attire. Fans are welcome to attend dressed in their best 50s gear for post-show selfies with the cast.

For tickets, go here.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035

Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s US$2,000 gold bars

Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News