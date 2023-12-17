Bear Grease returns to Grand for holiday shows

Grease might not be the word around Calgary these days, but Making Treaty 7 is making sure Bear Grease certainly is.

The popular Treaty 6 hip hop duo Lightning Cloud are returning to the city with an Indigenous take on the beloved musical Grease and giving it a holiday twist.

There will be performances Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Bear Grease was a sold-out hit at the 2022 Edmonton Fringe Fest and enjoyed a 2022 run at Festival Hall in Calgary.

Bear Grease at the Grand, Dec.21-23 (Photo: Making Treaty 7)

This time around, Bear Grease blends a 1950s sound with holiday attire. Fans are welcome to attend dressed in their best 50s gear for post-show selfies with the cast.

For tickets, go here.