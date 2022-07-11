Beating the heat: Lethbridge organizations prepare for hot temperatures to arrive

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Whether hitting the pool, cooling off in the shade, or cracking a bottle of water to rehydrate, this week looks to be piping hot in Lethbridge.

“This week it is supposed to get warmer, but I don't know if it will meet the (heat warning) criteria of 32 degrees during the day for two consecutive days and a low of 16 degrees at night,” said Mike Fox, director of community services with the City of Lethbridge.

As of Monday, the rise in temperatures hasn’t been considered a heat warning, but with temperatures forecast to climb into the 30s, it has prompted the city and fire department to remind residents of ways to stay cool - and safe.

“We have a number of opportunities, a number of partners and stakeholders in the community that help take care of each and every one of us,” said fire chief Greg Adair.

The city said heat waves cause an increase in heat-related illness, enhance drought conditions and can cause a significant long-term draw on power. Residents are encouraged to be mindful of the use of electric appliances and keep air-conditioning units at a moderate temperature to help prevent overloading the power grid.

Adair added that staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and wearing light, loose clothing and avoiding peak outdoor heat hours to stay safe.

Galt Gardens, Lethbridge, July 11, 2022

HITTING THE STREETS

Streets Alive Mission has been hitting the sidewalks each afternoon handing out bottles of water, sunscreen and snacks to the city’s most vulnerable population. Tracie Horvat, assistant director of operations with the mission said despite lessons learned from last year’s heat wave, demand this year is already high.

“We’re going through probably 100 people worth of supplies every time we go out,” she said.

Horvat said spaces like the mall and other businesses aren't allowing the vulnerable population to cool down inside, mainly because of COVID protocols still in place, which has resulted in more clients needing outreach resources.

“Our numbers have increased insanely and the amount of places that they're (vulnerable population) welcome to cool off or hydrate has rapidly declined,” Horvat said. “If you look at the numbers, five years ago we had a maximum of 120 clients, right now we are up to 470 and that’s just individuals that frequently come to the mission, we don’t keep track of those we help on the streets walking around, so it’s much higher.”

The city said residents can visit the Park n’ Ride terminal downtown or the Rotary Spray Park in Galt Gardens.

“We’d like to extend some hours if the temperatures are late into the evening and that’s the same with the spray parks and different services for water,” Fox said.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS tend to see an increase of calls for heat stroke and other emergencies during the hot weather according to Adair. He said by taking the proper precautions, Lethbridge residents can help limit the number of calls first responders receive this summer.

“Our crews working with Alberta Health Services are ready,” Adair said.

Stay cool kit for Lethbridge residents, July 11, 2022

WATER BOTTLE DRIVE

In a bid to do their part helping the city’s vulnerable population, both of Lethbridge’s food banks are continuing their water bottle drive throughout the summer.

Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank, said since the campaign launched a few weeks ago donations have been rolling in.

“It is essential that people have the opportunity to hydrate and especially if they can't find a shady place, it's a life or death situation,” McIntyre said.

Water is handed out across the city throughout the day.

“We act as a dropoff location because the outreach organizations don’t have the space. We then distribute the water to different groups to hand out while on foot across the city,” McIntyre added.

Donations of bottled water can be made to either the Interfaith Food Bank or Lethbridge Food Bank during operating hours.

The city said it will continue to monitor its extreme temperature response protocols in the event that temperatures are hotter than expected throughout the next week and over the summer months.

With the hot, dry temperatures in the forecast, the City of Lethbridge has also put a fire ban in effect for all open fires in the city’s river valley.