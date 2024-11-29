CALGARY
Calgary

    • Beltline vehicle collision sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition

    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Beltline. It happened Friday shortly after 8 p.m., in the area of 5A Street and 17th Avenue S.W.
    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Beltline.

    It happened Friday shortly after 8 p.m., in the area of 5A Street and 17th Avenue S.W.

    Police tell CTV the pedestrian was an adult male.

    The driver remained at the scene.

    Roads were closed in the aftermath, and police said they'd remain on scene into Friday night to investigate.

