CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Benches for Hope' unveiled at Peter Lougheed Centre to create physical safe space for Indigenous peoples

    The Tipi of Hope Foundation unveiled one of its Benches for Hope Wednesday at Peter Lougheed Centre The Tipi of Hope Foundation unveiled one of its Benches for Hope Wednesday at Peter Lougheed Centre
    Share

    It’s a place to take a seat – and much more.

    Wednesday morning, the Tipi of Hope Foundation unveiled its first “Benches for Hope” at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

    It was created in collaboration with Indigenous survivors and elders.

    A QR code on the bench provides links to services for Indigenous patients and staff.

    “Now that the bench is here it creates a physical safe space because it's a bench for Indigenous peoples to come,” said Melissa Lundy, the Tipi of Hope founder and president.

    “They can now access all the services available to them through this bench such as smudging, (and) prayer.," Lundy added, "and then it helps just continue the conversation in relation to how do we remove these barriers for Indigenous patients and staff.”

    Tipi of Hope plans to unveil a second bench in early 2025.

    It’s also looking for Indigenous carpenters to be involved in the project.    

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News