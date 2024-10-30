'Benches for Hope' unveiled at Peter Lougheed Centre to create physical safe space for Indigenous peoples

It’s a place to take a seat – and much more.

Wednesday morning, the Tipi of Hope Foundation unveiled its first “Benches for Hope” at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

It was created in collaboration with Indigenous survivors and elders.

A QR code on the bench provides links to services for Indigenous patients and staff.

“Now that the bench is here it creates a physical safe space because it's a bench for Indigenous peoples to come,” said Melissa Lundy, the Tipi of Hope founder and president.

“They can now access all the services available to them through this bench such as smudging, (and) prayer.," Lundy added, "and then it helps just continue the conversation in relation to how do we remove these barriers for Indigenous patients and staff.”

Tipi of Hope plans to unveil a second bench in early 2025.

It’s also looking for Indigenous carpenters to be involved in the project.