    • Best of the best in Calgary tourism awarded with white hats

    The White Hat awards honours the best employees in Calgary's hospitality industry.
    Twenty tourism and hospitality employees were awarded a white hat, which represents Calgary's western heritage, for their outstanding contributions.

    The 61st annual Calgary White Hat Awards took place at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on May 14.

    The event celebrates employees within the hospitality and tourism industry.

    About 1,600 people attended the gala, according to Tourism Calgary.

    More than 800 people were nominated and one winner is selected for each of the 20 categories.

    The winners get a white Smithbilt hat.

    "As the face of Calgary, these winners have delivered consistent excellence in customer service and go above and beyond in their work to make sure visitors and locals alike feel welcome and safe in our city," Tourism Calgary wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

    The 2024 Calgary White Hat Award Winners are:

    • Jen Duffy for the Mayor’s White Hat Award;
    • Linda Ehman for the Doug Johnson Service Award;
    • Alexis Wignaraja for exceptional rising leader;
    • Hayley Cusack for exceptional server centre city;
    • Sheena Hazime for exceptional service airport/airline;
    • Iryna Afutina for exceptional service heart of house;
    • Stephanie Sytsema for exceptional server north;
    • Vivian Crandall for exceptional service tourism volunteer;
    • Twyla Nearing for exceptional service Housekeeping;
    • David Foster for exceptional service driver;
    • Jill Marven for exceptional service guest relations;
    • Michelle Stockert for exceptional server south;
    • Angela Hendy for exceptional service administration;
    • Per Jensen for exceptional service reception/reservations;
    • Rio Wittwer for exceptional service non-server;
    • Douglas Lee for exceptional service beverage specialist;
    • Don Hanna for exceptional service attractions;
    • Steve McMullen for exceptional server banquets/events;
    • Dan Fraser for exceptional service tour escort/guide; and
    • Stanislav Lomanovskyy for exceptional service culinary.

