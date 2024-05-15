Best of the best in Calgary tourism awarded with white hats

Twenty tourism and hospitality employees were awarded a white hat, which represents Calgary's western heritage, for their outstanding contributions.

The 61st annual Calgary White Hat Awards took place at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on May 14.

The event celebrates employees within the hospitality and tourism industry.

About 1,600 people attended the gala, according to Tourism Calgary.

More than 800 people were nominated and one winner is selected for each of the 20 categories.

The winners get a white Smithbilt hat.

"As the face of Calgary, these winners have delivered consistent excellence in customer service and go above and beyond in their work to make sure visitors and locals alike feel welcome and safe in our city," Tourism Calgary wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

The 2024 Calgary White Hat Award Winners are: