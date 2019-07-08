No shoes, no shirt, no service.

That policy applies to people at most restaurants, and in Canmore, it goes for bears, too.

Surveillance footage from Gaucho Brazilian Barbecue posted to social media on Sunday shows a young bear run in the front doors of the eatery, then turn around and bolt back out.

"A bear tried to come into the restaurant today but we told him, “No shirt, no shoes, NO SERVICE!” the restaurant wrote.