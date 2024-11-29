Black Friday deals look to appeal to budget-friendly Calgary shoppers

Black Friday sales are in full swing as annual holiday shopping returns and Calgary retailers compete harder than ever to coax budget-conscious shoppers into a deal.

For big box retailers like Best Buy, they've noticed customers are more concerned with saving than ever, prompting them to bump up the sales.

"I think it's not lost on anyone that this year has been a little challenging on people. Everyone is trying to maximize how far their dollars go and we are definitely seeing that in store," said Tyler Wells, manager of a local Best Buy.

"I think our assortment and deals play into that. We've been a lot more aggressive with our pricing, especially during the holiday season."

According to data from Moneris, Alberta experienced a 16 per cent week-over-week spending growth during 2023's Black Friday.

It's a little lower than the national average but shows Albertans do use the day to shop.

There were also 10 per cent more transactions than the year prior, but the average size of them was down by seven per cent.

Moneris also said that reflects people feeling the pinch in their wallets.

The company said this year's Black Friday sales began earlier and are expected to last longer.

Local businesses offer deals too

Small businesses are also touting a holiday reminder to shop local when possible.

"Just know that when you're shopping with us, the money stays in Calgary. It's not going anywhere else and we are your neighbours," said Flora Bews, owner of Pages on Kensington.

When it comes to Cyber Monday, fewer Albertans take advantage of the day.

Moneris said spending rose by five per cent for the day, so it's a fair bit less than Black Friday.