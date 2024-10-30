CALGARY
Calgary

    • Blackfoot Confederacy and Parks Canada team up to share stories and culture with visitors

    The Blackfoot Guardianship Program will operate along the Eastern Slopes between Waterton Lakes National Park and the Livingstone Range.
    Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.

    The Blackfoot Guardianship Program will operate along the eastern slopes between Waterton Lakes National Park and the Livingstone Range.

    Guardians will patrol roadways and hiking trails.

    Along with being a presence on the landscape, they’ll share stories of the land and culture with park visitors.

    Parks Canada says the program is the first of its kind in southern Alberta.

