CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames revealed their new alternate jersey Monday, which brings back 90s nostalgia featuring “Ol Blasty.”

The beloved team jersey known as “Ol Blasty” — the name fans have given the logo over the years — shows a horse breathing fire from its nostrils.

On the Flames' website, officials said they wanted to thank the C of Red's dedication for helping to bring Blasty back.

�� Blasty is back �� pic.twitter.com/zKCrYu695O — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 16, 2020

On Monday morning, the NHL displayed a new retro jersey for each of its 31 teams that will be worn during the 2021 regular season.

Flames officials said on their website with the launch of the NHL and Adidas-designed reverse retro alternate jersey series, "we were given the opportunity to visit an old favorite design and update it for the modern era."

You can purchase the Adidas Reverse Retro jersey featuring Blasty on Dec. 1 and can pre-order the jersey online.