CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames are embracing their past and will wear the uniforms of the team's formative years beginning next season and for the foreseeable future.

The team will take to the Saddledome ice in red jerseys similar to the ones the players wore after the franchise relocated from Atlanta to Calgary in 1980 and continued to wear through the mid-1990s.

While on the road, the team will sport the white Heritage Classic jersey.

"Since re-introducing the retro look in alternate jerseys back in 2009, we’ve heard the feedback from a large portion of our fan base," said Ryan Popowich, Flames director of marketing, in a statement. "They love the original look and really wanted us to return to it. It took a while to get all the pieces in place to make it happen.

"Adding the retro inspired Heritage Classic white jersey last season was the final piece of the puzzle and the time has finally arrived where we can deliver to the fans what they’ve always wanted – for us to go FULL RETRO."

Captain Mark Giordano says the players love the jerseys.

"The first thing that comes to mind is that these were the jerseys worn when they won the Cup back in 1989. There is a certain amount of pride for the current players knowing that we carry on a legacy and tradition. They look great and feel even better on. I think they are the coolest jerseys in the league."

The red jersey with the black-crested flaming C, the team's regular home sweater for the 2019-20 campaign, has been designated as the alternate jersey.

The 2020-2021 season will be the Flames' 40th in Calgary.