Blood Tribe Department of Health hosts health fair at Red Crow Community College

The Blood Tribe Department of Health's first-ever health fair is under way.

Officials say the aim of the fair is to shed light on health challenges facing the first nation.

The event is being held at Red Crow Community College from May 21 to 23.

The halls of the college are filled with booths featuring different wellness service for Blood Tribe residents.

Blood Tribe Department of Health CEO Derrick Fox says the event will have a positive impact on the community.

"(We) want to make sure that people are aware of all the agencies, programs and supports here on the nation," Fox said.

On Wednesday, the fair was host to a panel with speakers who have battled addiction.

"I feel like it's my responsibility to help out and give back to my community," said presenter Chief Moon.

"Sharing my story hopefully inspires somebody just like I was inspired by someone else who stood up there at one time."

Another of the speakers was former professional hockey player and current Saskatoon Blades assistant coach Wacey Rabbit, who celebrated his four-year sobriety anniversary in April.

"You want to feel like you're not alone," Rabbit said. "I think that's the most important thing for anyone that is struggling. You feel like you're taking on all these challenges by yourself when you don't have to. In today's world, strength is asking for help."

The health department says the reaction to the fair has been positive so far.

"We're going to build on this year's event, and moving forward, we want to showcase this on an annual basis," Fox said.