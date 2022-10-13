Blood Tribe to take over shelter operations from Alpha House in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

How Lethbridge helps and shelters its most vulnerable residents is changing.

The Blood Tribe Department of Health will be taking over operations of one of the city’s largest shelters from Alpha House.

In a statement Alpha House says the province will be transferring their grant funding to the BTDH in January 2023.

“We understand the decision supports a recognition that this work should be led by an Indigenous organization given the majority-Indigenous population accessing services," the statement said.

Roughly 75 per cent of the homeless population in Lethbridge is Indigenous.

The move is being done as a part of a part of Reconcili-Action which are meaningful moves that help drive reconciliation.

Bill Ginther, the executive director of the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, said he was optimistic the change will benefit the homeless in Lethbridge.

“We welcome the change. We're not saying that we didn't like the Alpha House but I think the more Indigenous folks can work with their quote own people I think it's good,” Ginther said.

Details of exactly what this new partnership will look like are being ironed out.

BTDH board member Charles Weaselhead said, "The Blood Tribe, the City of Lethbridge and the Province of Alberta will continue to engage on a government-to-government basis and talks are on-going."

Homeless encampment in Lethbridge, Alta.

The government of Alberta funds every shelter in the province.

The province issued a statement saying "We are committed to working closely with the City of Lethbridge and all of our partners to find long-term solutions to the issues facing the community."

While there’s plenty of optimism about the change, Ginther is somewhat weary that the transition period between the operators could prove to be a challenge.

“I think there will be a learning period, maybe a learning curve. It'll take a little while to adjust from one group to the other. They clearly will do things somewhat differently” says Ginther.

The Blood Tribe will also be working with the City of Lethbridge on transitional housing, permanent housing and additional shelter space.

But what it this all means for Lethbridge is still being discussed and its not known when an official plan will be revealed.