Blowing snow, wind chills for Calgary today

The dip has arrived. If you're reading this right around sunrise, that’s the warmest point of the day. All that remains is a backslide into deeper negatives, bottoming out at -26 C tomorrow overnight.

A special weather statement has been issued in Calgary, on account of gusts approaching 80 km/h possible. This, coupled with a new band of blowing snow, will severely hamper visibility through portions of the day, though we should be clearing of snow for the afternoon. That's not to say "done with snow," however – the majority of the two to three centimetres in our forecast is falling alongside our temperature overnight tonight. Along with it, wind will drop off, and we'll settle into a brief period of arctic high pressure.

Another element of note at play for today will be your wind chill – the day will grow drastically cooler as we go along, with those wind gusts dying off around the supper hour.

Thereafter, the expected warm-up rolls through. West wind returns by Friday, and with it, above-seasonal temperatures under reasonably fair conditions.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Mainly cloudy, periods of snow, downtrend

Daytime high -4 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of late flurries, low -16 C

Tuesday

Scattered flurries

Daytime high -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Today's photo of the day was sent in by Joe – this is Abraham Lake and its ice bubbles, set against the backdrop of Mt. Michener.

