CALGARY -- Improved conditions means boating advisories issued for the Bow and Elbow rivers earlier this month by the Calgary Fire Department have now been lifted.

"The flow rates on the Bow and Elbow Rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved. At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river," read a CFD release.

The advisory was issued as increased water levels from runoff, rain and melting snow can pose a challenge for river users, as well as increase the amount of debris in the water.

"A lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the Bow River and all other waterways," the release continued.

"Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow."

All boaters should wear a life jacket and avoid consuming drugs or alcohol.

More information on water safety can be found on the city's website.

Information about river flow rates can also be found online.

Current flow rates can be found on the province's website.

Flood season in southern Alberta runs from May 15 to July 15.

Information on flood risk can be found on the city's website.