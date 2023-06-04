Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Calgary communities

Officials say a construction vehicle working near several Calgary communities ruptured a water main last week. A boil water advisory was lifted for Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont Sunday morning. Officials say a construction vehicle working near several Calgary communities ruptured a water main last week. A boil water advisory was lifted for Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont Sunday morning.

