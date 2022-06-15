Bow River in Calgary under 'high streamflow advisory' as forecast improves

The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.

According to data from the province, the Bow River is now under a high streamflow advisory as opposed to a flood watch.

Evacuations of areas along the rivers are not anticipated in Calgary, but the Calgary Police Service says it has a plan in place if weather conditions and water levels take a turn for the worse.

Having learned some critical lessons during the devastating floods in 2013, the City of Calgary is not taking any chances.

A massive temporary berm now blocks all lanes of Memorial Drive along the northwest neighbourhood of Sunnyside, one of the city's low-lying, at-risk communities.

The berm is expected to remain in place, closing one of Calgary's busiest roadways between 10th Street N.W. and Fourth Street. N.E., until at least Sunday.

St. Patrick's Island, Bowness Park, and Prince's Island Park remain closed to the public. There's no word as to when these areas are expected to reopen.