Bow Valley College receives up to $5.5M from city fund to develop digital entertainment arts hub

Bow Valley College received some good news Thursday, when it received up to $5.5 million for the development of a digital entertainment arts hub.

The funding came through the City of Calgary's Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), which is a $100 million fund launched by the city in 2018 to make strategic investments to help diversify and transform the city's economy.

The Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub (CEAPH) will provide Bow Valley students with training, reskilling and upskilling a variety of digital creation skills, including 3D animation and visual effects, game development, post-production, augmented and virtual reality, motion capture, esports, podcasting and more.

"Disruptive technologies are transforming the way content is produced, distributed and monetized around the world," said Brad Parry, CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development, in a media release.

"By investing in talent development and boosting entrepreneurship, we can capture the economic growth and investment attraction potential these changes bring."

The hub is expected to help provide trained workers for the entertainment arts industry, and to attract more creative sector investment to Calgary – in addition to creating employment opportunities for Bow Valley students.

Between 2024 and 2028, the hub is expected to train 675 people, support over 125 companies and potentially create over 300 jobs.

"This investment is a game changer for our students, faculty and researchers who will go on to contribute their talent and skills to a thriving sector of our economy," said Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund to build a world-class hub for the next generation of creative minds."

#OCIF announces it will provide up to $5.5 million for the Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub (CEAPH) at @BowValley, positioning #Calgary to seize new opportunities in digital media and entertainment arts. Read more ➤ https://t.co/NERFJpepJw#NewEconomy #FutureProof #YYC pic.twitter.com/99PznRlSPF — Calgary Economic Dev (@calgaryeconomic) November 16, 2023

MENTORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The creation of a digital hub at Bow Valley College also offers students from equity-deserving groups access to state-of-the-art technology and creates dynamic mentorship opportunities, with an eye towards developing careers in the creative industries.

"An inclusive economy is built with opportunities for talent across sectors," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This investment into Calgary’s creative industries will strengthen our economy, expand Calgary’s culture of innovation and contribute to a dynamic and increasingly diversified downtown core."