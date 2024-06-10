'Bowness needs some love right now': Bowness businesses feeling pinch in aftermath of water main break

Many businesses in Calgary's Bowness neighbourhood are feeling the pinch after a water main break and subsequent boil water advisory.

The city has acknowledged unclear messaging at the beginning of the emergency, which some business owners say led residents to believe Bowness was essentially closed.

Vinnie V. of Fades Barber Shop says walk-in traffic has dried up considerably.

"Honestly, it's been kind of slow for us, obviously, due to the water shortage and what-not. We do depend on walk-in traffic." He said.

"But as you can see, business has been kind of slowed down. It's been very slow for us."

Convenience stores and even an eye clinic have reported a significant drop in customers.

Ellen Anderson, a Bowness ophthalmologist, blames the early lack of clear information.

"Early on, there wasn't a lot available on the city website, so people were going to Facebook and texting each other," Anderson said.

"And sometimes, things get blown out of proportion and there's a lot of misinformation."

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has apologized for the confusion and is urging residents to support Bowness businesses.

"Bowness needs some love right now," Gondek said.

"So in addition to supporting the residents with your donations of water, please keep frequenting the businesses in Bowness."

Jacqui Esler, director of the MainStreet Bowness business improvement area, echoes the mayor's message.

"We are here," Esler said.

"The parking spots are empty, and we want people to come down and fill them."

Even restaurants and bars, businesses that rely heavily on water, are finding ways to operate.

Cameron Bury of Leopold's Tavern says they're taking extra precautions to ensure customer safety while remaining open.

"We're doing our best just to try and stay open for our customers," Bury said.

"We want it to be a safe haven for everybody out here as well."

This isn't the first time Bowness businesses have faced challenges from a water main break.

In March, road closures due to repairs to a smaller four-inch main caused a similar drop in business.