Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
In a news release Tuesday, police said an 18-year-old man, the boy's brother, was also charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.
Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, leaving one man dead.
Calgary police said Tuesday they won't be identifying the victim pending an autopsy scheduled for the following day.
Two additional people were injured and were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old boy cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The 18-year-old is also not being named due to his relation to the youth.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.
Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit says the age of the suspects is "very concerning."
Calgary police have responded to five shootings throughout the city in the past four days.
"We do believe that this is connected to some of the ongoing violence," Gregson said. "Which ones specifically? We're still working on that right now."
"The violence we're seeing is always highly motivated by the drug trade or illicit forms of organized crime, and how they make their money, and it's extremely concerning that we're seeing youth involved in this," said Acting Deputy Chief Cory Dayley of the bureau of investigative support.
Gregson says at this time, police believe the man who died was the intended target. He is Calgary's 18th homicide of 2023.
The suspects were among multiple people taken into custody on Monday evening at two duplexes in the community of Dover, in the 3200 and 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E.
Police flooded the area after following a black truck believed to be involved in the shooting as it travelled throughout northeast and southeast Calgary on Monday, travelling at "high rates of speed."
Police used HAWCS helicopter to track the truck, which was eventually abandoned in the parking lot of Chinook Centre. There, police say the suspects got into a waiting vehicle and headed to the duplexes in Dover.
'POLICE ARE ALWAYS AT THE HOUSE'
A neighbour who has lived near the Dover duplexes for nearly three decades agreed to speak with CTV News under the promise of anonymity, saying they've been problematic in the past.
"Absolutely terrifying to see all the police and the SWAT team around our neighbourhood," she said.
"Ten years they’ve had issues before with the police. The police are always at the house."
She says police were in her backyard as part of the investigation Monday night.
"I had locks on my gates and they broke those, so it makes me feel very nervous that they were in my yard," she said. "They had the helicopters out and they located them. So, the community is happy that at least the ones that were being bad in our neighbourhood are locked up somewhere at the moment."
'IT'S JUST BECOME REALLY SCARY AND DANGEROUS'
Dover resident Richard Macnevin says he returned home from a bike ride on Monday to find police in his backyard around his truck.
"I looked on my cameras in the backyard and saw a bunch of trucks and a bunch of action in the alley, sirens and lights," he explained.
His surveillance camera captured two people running through the back alley, followed by a third who stopped at the driver's side of this truck and looked to put something near the wheel before running off.
Security footage shows the alley behind Richard Macnevin's home. A person is seen crouched beside his truck. (Courtesy: Richard Macnevin)
Roughly 40 seconds later, police pulled up in vehicles and are seen getting out armed.
Macnevin says officers searched his truck but didn’t locate anything, and spent the rest of the night outside a home that he considers an issue in the neighbourhood.
"It’s a rougher part of town, but there’s still good-quality people that live here and try to look after each other. It’s just become really scary and dangerous,” he said.
Macnevin says he put up a surveillance camera because of crime in the community, adding that his truck has been broken into and damaged several times.
"I’ve come home on many occasions, the lights are on the doors are open,” he says. "The neighbourhood has become unsafe."
CALL POLICE WITH TIPS
Anyone with information about any of the recent gun violence in Calgary is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
"The public is tired of this, we're tired of this," Gregson added, urging anyone with tips to come forward.
