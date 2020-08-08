CALGARY -- A boy is missing in the water east of the Seebe Dam after he went swimming on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Conservation and Cochrane Search and Rescue are working closely with Cochrane RCMP on a search and recovery mission to find him.

The age of the boy has not been released.

Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.