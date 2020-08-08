Advertisement
Boy presumed drowned west of Calgary
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:43PM MDT
CALGARY -- A boy is missing in the water east of the Seebe Dam after he went swimming on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m.
Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Conservation and Cochrane Search and Rescue are working closely with Cochrane RCMP on a search and recovery mission to find him.
The age of the boy has not been released.
Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.