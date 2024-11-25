CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brady Tkachuk helps Senators snap five-game skid with 4-3 win over Flames

    Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg makes a save under pressure from Calgary Flames centre Martin Pospisil as he battles with Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker on Nov. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg makes a save under pressure from Calgary Flames centre Martin Pospisil as he battles with Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker on Nov. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Ottawa Senators held on for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

    Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt also scored as Ottawa (9-11-1) snapped a five-game losing skid (0-4-1) and a five-game losing streak on home ice.

    Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames (12-7-3), while Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri, into an empty net, added goals.

    Anton Forsberg had a solid 24-save performance to help the cause, while Calgary’s Dustin Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots.

    Huberdeau had a power-play goal at 14:32 of the first period and Calgary seemed to double their lead 25 seconds later. 

    However, the goal was disallowed due to incidental contact with Forsberg. The Flames challenged the call but were unsuccessful, resulting in an Ottawa power play. 

    The Senators capitalized on the momentum, with Gaudette scoring eight seconds after the power play expired to tie the game.

    Batherson's power-play goal and Reinhardt’s first career goal gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. Sharangovich brought the Flames within one when Nick Jensen’s clearing attempt landed right on the Flames’ forward’s stick.

    While the Senators have struggled with adversity through this stretch, Ottawa made the most of an early power play in the third with Tkachuk scoring his 11th of the season. 

    Kadri scored with 38.1 seconds remaining but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

    Takeaways

    Senators: Goaltending was solid for Ottawa with Forsberg making key saves when needed, something that has been lacking through its losing skid.

    Flames: Penalties killed Calgary with Ottawa going 2-for-9 with the man advantage.

    Key moment

    With Ottawa leading 3-2, Forsberg made back-to-back saves on Sharangovich and Matt Coronato with 1:42 remaining in the second.

    Key stat

    The Senators gave up the first goal for the sixth straight game. This is only the second time they’ve won this season after allowing the first goal (2-10-1).

    Up next

    Senators: Ottawa heads to San Jose to take on the Sharks on Wednesday.

    Flames: Calgary takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

    --

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News