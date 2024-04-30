Breach of personal information a concern following London Drugs 'cybersecurity incident': tech security expert
A Calgary-based technology security expert is raising concerns about the potential breach of personal data in a cyber security incident that forced London Drugs to close its doors.
More than 80 London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed on Tuesday as the company dealt with the cyber threat, first found on Sunday.
“We don't know exactly what's going on, except that something really bad happened to London Drugs,” Tom Keenan, a professor who researches computer security and tech crime at the University of Calgary, said.
The retailer is now saying that personal data may have been compromised in the incident, marking a reversal from a previous statement indicating the company had no reason to believe any such personal information had been breached.
Keenan says it’s surprising the company blackout has lasted for three days and that London Drugs could face concerns if any personal data such as emails, banking or medical information was compromised.
"If the bad guys hypothetically had that information, they could threaten to expose it on the internet and that could be embarrassing," said Keenan.
"Or another scenario, they can maybe send you an email if they got your email address from London Drugs that says your prescription is up for renewal, put in your credit card. So there's all kinds of possibilities for fraud here.”
London Drugs said it is working with third-party security experts to bring its systems back online.
"Our investigation is currently assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised in the incident," read a company statement.
"In the event our investigation determines that personal information was impacted, we will notify affected individuals in accordance with privacy laws."
London Drugs says it has temporarily disabled its telephone lines as part of its internal investigation into the attack, with no timeline on when the stores will reopen.
The company has barred customers from its stores unless it’s for urgent pharmacy care.
Pharmacy staff will remain at London Drugs locations to assist those customers with urgent medical needs, according to the company.
"We advise customers to visit their local store in person during regular business hours for immediate support and until the phone lines are back in service," the statement said.
Calgary shopper Galiya Burgess says she was shocked to have learned the store was closed.
"I was planning to buy something there last week when I was here, and I thought to do it today," she said.
"It's not good. It's not good at all. Not good for the business. Not good for people."
London Drugs originated in Richmond, B.C. and operates stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
With files from CTV News Vancouver
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Large numbers of New York City police officers begin entering Columbia University campus
Large numbers of New York City police officers began entering the Columbia University late Tuesday as dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters remained on the campus.
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
CSE says it shared information on Chinese hacking of parliamentarians in 2022
While several MPs and senators say they were only recently made aware of China-backed hackers targeting them, the Communications Security Establishment, one of Canada's intelligence agencies, says it shared information about the incident with parliamentary officials in June of 2022.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton public board votes in favour of bringing back school resource officers
The Edmonton Public School Board has voted in favour of reintroducing school resource officers (SROs).
-
Municipal political party forms in Edmonton as politicians continue Bill 20 debate
As municipal politicians in Alberta continue to question the need for a bill giving the province more powers over local governments, an Edmonton group has established a party it says will run candidates in next year's city elections.
-
'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire
Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta-to-Montana passenger train would benefit economy, tourism: report
The rail line from Lethbridge to Coutts is used solely for freight trains, but a new feasibility study done by Integrated Travel Research and Development looks at the potential of adding a passenger train.
-
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Canucks to start rookie Arturs Silovs in pivotal Game 5
The Vancouver Canucks will start rookie goalie Arturs Silovs as they look to eliminate the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.
-
Shrewd investment or frivolous spending? Economic benefits of Vancouver World Cup games in question
When all three levels of government defended the ballooning price tag to host several 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver, they repeated a claim of significant economic benefits that experts and critics are questioning.
-
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
Vancouver Island
-
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
-
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
-
Hosting Vancouver's FIFA World Cup games could cost half a billion dollars
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
-
'That fire was jumping roads': Sask. First Nation councillor pleads for caution in wake of runaway grass fire
A band councillor at Red Pheasant Cree Nation says he’s considering putting up surveillance cameras around the community in the wake of a runaway grass fire that nearly destroyed several homes on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
Regina
-
Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada
According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.
-
'More than just statistics': Government of Saskatchewan proclaims Missing Persons Week
A ceremony and walk around Wascana Park was held in Regina on Tuesday to honour the more than 140 long-term missing persons in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina police say 8 people arrested during incident where officer was accidently shot
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
Toronto
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
University of Toronto warns students that encampments will not be tolerated amid divestment calls
The University of Toronto has put up new fencing along part of its downtown campus and is warning students that encampments on its grounds will not be tolerated following protests in the U.S. and in Canada demanding educational institutions divest from companies with military ties to Israel.
-
Toronto Animal Services lowers adoption fees until May 5 to get good dogs with 'bad names' into homes
The City of Toronto is lowering adoption fees until Sunday to find homes for a number of dogs with “ridiculous, bizarre and terrible names” living in the North York crowded shelter.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Person killed in apartment fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a person was killed in an apartment fire on Tuesday night in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
Atlantic
-
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
Bass River, N.S., deaths deemed not suspicious: medical examiner
The deaths of two people in Bass River, N.S., are not believed to be suspicious, according to a medical examiner.
-
5 companies produce 24 per cent of plastic waste: study
A new study found five companies are responsible for 24 per cent of the plastic waste in the world.
Winnipeg
-
Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over chronic flooding, deplorable housing conditions
Cheryl-Lee Spence and her children have been displaced by flooding on Peguis First Nation multiple times.
-
Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
-
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
-
Northern community reacts after mayor and council booted by the province
Black River-Matheson no longer has a sitting town council, after it failed to meet for more than 60 days due to lack of attendance.
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Barrie
-
Man armed with knife in Alliston, OPP investigating
OPP in Alliston are warning the public to stay away from the downtown core due to an investigation into a man armed with a knife.
-
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
-
Search teams recover missing man on Lake St. George
Search teams have recovered the body of a missing man who disappeared on Friday afternoon while on Lake St. George in Severn Township.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
Bidet boom: Toilet technology sees rise in popularity in Canada
What’s behind booming interest in the bum-cleaning device?
London
-
Old East braces for more road construction as work resumes on East London Link
Beginning Wednesday, road closures will take place along part of the Dundas corridor and last through the summer, as crews complete carry-over work on phase two of the East London Link for the bus rapid transit project.
-
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
-
Witness testifies about being locked in outdoor shed at abuse trial
Another witness who cannot be identified has testified about the disturbing abuse they suffered at the hands of their mother and father.
Windsor
-
Friends, co-workers remember 'lovely soul' killed in fatal weekend motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old University of Windsor student is being remembered as an energetic and charismatic soul following a fatal two-vehicle collision over the weekend.
-
Neighbourhood reacts to H4 site location
Neighbours of 700 Wellington Ave. aren’t vehemently opposed to the new site of the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4).
-
Downtown Windsor, Ont. sinkhole repair to likely last until Thursday
A downtown Windsor intersection remains closed to traffic after a large sinkhole developed Monday evening. And while there’s no threat to public safety, it will be a few days before the issue is fixed and the road reopens, officials said.