Bret Hart to have name raised to rafters at Saddledome March 11

Bret "The Hitman" Hart grew up a big fan of junior hockey.

That's why it was a no-brainer to let the Calgary franchise use his nickname when it entered the Western Hockey League in the 1995-96 season.

Nearly three decades later, Hart will have his name raised to the rafters when the Hitmen host the Red Deer Rebels March 11.

Hart will be "Forever a Hitmen" and join Brad Moran, Ryan Getzlaf, Andrew Ladd and Kelly Kisio, and he says he's looking forward to it.

"To have my banner raised at the dome just speaks a lot to me of my life's work as a wrestler in this city and things that my father did and how fortunate I am to be celebrated the way I am in my home city."

RAISING AWARENESS FOR PROSTATE CANCER

This will be the third annual Bret Hart game and the Hitmen unveiled the new jersey that will be worn on March 11.

It's an important game to Hart for another reason as well – it'll be held in partnership with Calgary's Prostate Cancer Centre.

In 2016, Hart was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He wants to get the message out about the importance of getting checked.

"I'm somebody that survived prostate cancer because I got checked," he said.

"I've lost a brother who never got checked, never thought it was important and I'm living proof how important it is to get checked. I just want to stress that to everybody."

HART THE PERFECT SPOKESPERSON

Jeff Davison. CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre, says having someone like Hart spread the message about getting checked is big for the organization.

"It's incredible having Bret (be a) part of this," he said.

"I mean, men don't talk about their health and so having the ultimate tough guy, you know, the guy who's willing to go out there and talk about his prostate cancer and bring awareness to it and tell guys it's okay to talk about this, is incredibly impactful to the organization."

WRESTLING PROMOTION TO FOLLOW GAME

After the game, there will be a wrestling promotion.

Hart's son Dallas is Dungeon Wrestling's promoter and he says it's going to be an exciting card and he's happy to be a part of his dad's big day.

"Well, we don't want to give away too much but we're going to be bringing the best that we got for the Forever a Hitmen night," he said.

"You know it's an honour for us to be part of the organization and put on the event for them and we're obviously really proud of my dad and everything he's done and we're happy to show what we can bring and we're going to bring a nice little event following the Forever a Hitmen night."