It was a beautiful day to have lunch outside at one of Calgary’s many restaurants but one local establishment is disappointed because it has been embroiled in a battle with the city for almost a year to get its patio approved.

Tool Shed Brewing Company in the city’s northeast says it has spent time and money over the last 11 months trying to get its patio application through.

“Over $10,000 and 600 man hours our small business spent trying to get the silliest application through city hall. It makes no sense, so our hope is that city hall understands that there’s a concept here that we have to promote and help small businesses get through this process easier, cheaper, without draining the resources of our business,” said Tool Shed’s co-founder Graham Sherman.

The business is blaming the city for several delays that are unrelated to the outdoor space.

“It's been, people coming in and saying ‘oh well there used to be a wall here, you need to get a demolition permit for a wall that got taken down three years ago. Are you sure about the HVAC?' All of these silly little things that have nothing to do with the patio," said Sherman.

The city says it is working with the company on a number of applications and in a statement to CTV News said …

“The City of Calgary recognizes the importance of small businesses in creating a vital Calgary economy. We appreciate that business needs evolve over time and we work to be responsive to those needs while ensuring that proper licensing is in place and safety codes have been met.

We are aware of this particular file and have been working closely with the owner over the past several months on a number of applications related to this business. With the summer around the corner, we appreciate the urgency for patio space to be able to maximize patronage.”

Sherman says they are rolling in red tape as prime patio season begins and that they are not alone.

“I don't think the city realizes what we're going through as business owners trying to get the silliest things through city hall,” said Sherman.

The brewing company has launched a social media campaign to put pressure on the city to speed up the approval and hopes drawing attention to the matter will lead to changes to the process for everyone.

The city didn't give a timeline for the application but said it appreciates the urgency and looks forward to working with Tool Shed to help them open their patio.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)