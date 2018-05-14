Visitors to a northeast brewery may now enjoy their beverages al fresco after the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) granted a license for Tool Shed Brewing Company’s patio.

Co-founder Graham Sherman had been red with frustration, not rage, with the process of applying to the City of Calgary for approval of the parking lot patio. Sheman said the application process for a patio outside the taproom of the business lasted 11 months and cost him more than $10,000.

In an interview with CTV on Saturday, May 12, Sherman blamed the city for several delays in the approval process including the questionable people skills exhibited in the suspect requests for a demolition permit for a wall removed years ago and HVAC inquiries unrelated to the outdoor space.

Sherman confirmed to CTV on Monday afternoon that the patio is now open for business following a Monday morning visit from a City of Calgary inspector and the granting of an AGLC licence by the province via email.

While a specific reason for the lengthy application process has not been confirmed, the owners of Tool Shed appear ready to turn the other (star) cheek and start welcoming guests to their new patio.

